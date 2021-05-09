Traders Buy Large Volume of Credicorp Call Options (NYSE:BAP)

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 2,783 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,611% compared to the average volume of 75 call options.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $121.12 on Friday. Credicorp has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $172.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.95 and its 200 day moving average is $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Analysts predict that Credicorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.63.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

