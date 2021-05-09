Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TNLIF. Barclays lowered Trainline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday. Panmure Gordon lowered Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TNLIF opened at $5.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. Trainline has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $5.73.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

