Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,426,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $5,100,000. 53.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JIH opened at $13.11 on Friday. Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86.

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial sector. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Chatham, New Jersey.

