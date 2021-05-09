Tranquility Partners LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton stock opened at $147.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.85. The company has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $148.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.19.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.