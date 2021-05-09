Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT Lowered to $38.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 89.91% from the stock’s previous close.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

TVTX opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,227 shares of company stock valued at $818,754. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,733,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,073,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

