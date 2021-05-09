Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TPRKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of TPRKY stock opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.