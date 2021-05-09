Trinity Network Credit 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $111,439.00 (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $709,182.05 and approximately $111,439.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trinity Network Credit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00088255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00067358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00105541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $457.19 or 0.00795081 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,280.72 or 0.09183569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit (CRYPTO:TNC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

