Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$205.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$177.00 to C$205.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TSU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$133.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Trisura Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$100.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$165.56.

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$156.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$121.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$101.41. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$46.84 and a 1-year high of C$157.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.66.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$69.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.93 million. Analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 5.6700001 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

