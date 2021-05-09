Truadvice LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Truadvice LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC owned 1.06% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3,374.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RFDI opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.96. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $46.83 and a 1 year high of $69.75.

