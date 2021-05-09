Truadvice LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Truadvice LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 62,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 57,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 13,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $110.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.09. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $212.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

