Truadvice LLC Sells 1,355 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Truadvice LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,588 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $339.25 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.20 and a 52 week high of $339.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.66. The company has a market cap of $364.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.23.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.