Truadvice LLC Sells 9,094 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Truadvice LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,094 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bank of America by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 472,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after buying an additional 85,300 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 18,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $42.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $42.25. The firm has a market cap of $361.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

