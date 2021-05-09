Truadvice LLC Sells 95,132 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Truadvice LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,132 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Truadvice LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,285,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,912 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,929,000 after buying an additional 1,444,195 shares during the period. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,781,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 520.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,918 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,874,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,730 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $49.62 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $49.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.68.

