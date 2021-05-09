Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.40

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.40 and last traded at $61.37, with a volume of 161261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.19.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

