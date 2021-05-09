Truist Increases OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target to $72.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its target price upped by research analysts at Truist from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KIDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.85. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $64.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.56 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $192,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David R. Bailey sold 4,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $266,300.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 88,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,748.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,660 shares of company stock worth $2,057,337. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth about $785,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 507,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after purchasing an additional 143,588 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

