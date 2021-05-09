Truist Securiti Comments on Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TSLX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.74 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,390,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,854,000 after purchasing an additional 87,701 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 826,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 76,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 62,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

