Truist Securiti Comments on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.17). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.59) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.30) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RARE. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $114.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $61.96 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.06.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.05) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 136.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 60,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $13,626,000.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $545,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,123.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $1,117,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,908,128.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,621. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

