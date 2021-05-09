Truist Securiti Weighs in on Arvinas, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arvinas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.95). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.73) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.37) EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $63.63 on Friday. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $92.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $1,547,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,021.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,189 shares of company stock worth $10,845,877 over the last three months. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 185,517 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,654 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,787,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,800,000 after acquiring an additional 439,058 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,986,000 after acquiring an additional 458,362 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after purchasing an additional 59,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

