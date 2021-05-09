Truist Securities Raises OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target to $72.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Truist Securities from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OrthoPediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -44.56 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $64.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average of $47.85.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. Research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 8,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $457,824.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,413.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $284,820.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,184,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,337. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,403,000 after acquiring an additional 84,209 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,128,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,562,000 after buying an additional 17,794 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,062,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after buying an additional 73,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,236,000 after buying an additional 110,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 582,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,039,000 after buying an additional 86,709 shares in the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

