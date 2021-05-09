Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,021.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 15,559 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 112,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

OHI stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 87.30%.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.