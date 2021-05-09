Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 2,616 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 29.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

BKD opened at $7.32 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.