Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 49,761 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 33.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,761 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,514,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,971,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,066,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after buying an additional 489,581 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV opened at $72.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.69 and a 200-day moving average of $67.74. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.