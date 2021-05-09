TrustToken Hits One Day Volume of $529,282.00 (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. TrustToken has a market cap of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00084161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00020398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00067348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00105288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.96 or 0.00783762 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,175.93 or 0.09035799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00047000 BTC.

TrustToken Profile

TrustToken is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrustToken

