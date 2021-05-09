TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.12

Shares of TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.12 and traded as high as C$2.90. TVA Group shares last traded at C$2.81, with a volume of 11,040 shares changing hands.

TVA.B has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cormark boosted their price target on TVA Group from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective (up previously from C$2.00) on shares of TVA Group in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The firm has a market cap of C$109.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.12.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

