Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Issues Earnings Results

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $116.74 on Friday. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $214.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

In other news, insider Mark Daniels sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $131,030.76. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total value of $13,239,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,522,787.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 156,875 shares of company stock worth $24,300,481 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.