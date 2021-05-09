Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TWTR. Moffett Nathanson raised Twitter from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.76.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.78 and its 200 day moving average is $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,177 shares of company stock worth $4,817,751 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Twitter by 22.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 64,621 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 388.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

