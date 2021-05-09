U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,199 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,399,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 287,153 shares of company stock worth $16,468,384 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $61.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.85. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

