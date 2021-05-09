Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,099 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 0.8% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

