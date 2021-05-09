Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Ubiquiti has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $280.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.68 and its 200 day moving average is $282.19. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $150.75 and a 1 year high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.