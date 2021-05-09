Ultra Achieves Market Capitalization of $149.52 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $149.52 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,394.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.12 or 0.02315772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.65 or 0.00603977 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00068955 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002029 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000053 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012489 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003337 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,791,974 coins. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

