Umbrella Network Trading Down 2% This Week (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00028886 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012066 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009395 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.