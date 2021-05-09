UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Issues Earnings Results

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%.

Shares of UMH opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $946.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.07. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $22.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 120.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UMH. Aegis assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

