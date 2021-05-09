Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

UMICY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Umicore to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

UMICY stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 19,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,690. Umicore has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

