Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Raised to $24.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus cut shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE:UAA opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Under Armour by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 28.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.