Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UAA. OTR Global raised shares of Under Armour from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus lowered shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.83.

UAA opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.43.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 21,719 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

