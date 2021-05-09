Unicly Hashmasks Collection (UMASK) Trading Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $20,951.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can currently be bought for about $0.0880 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00069447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.30 or 0.00251848 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $700.75 or 0.01214627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003706 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00031115 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $455.38 or 0.00789330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,702.80 or 1.00017639 BTC.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Profile

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Hashmasks Collection

