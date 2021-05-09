Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unisys had a net margin of 41.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of UIS stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. Unisys has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19.

In other Unisys news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $98,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,996.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $237,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,254.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

