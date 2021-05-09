Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Shares Down 5.6%

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)’s share price traded down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.97 and last traded at $22.97. 1,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 511,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.70 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 41.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $237,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,254.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $98,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,996.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Unisys by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 31,214 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Unisys by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unisys in the 4th quarter worth about $541,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unisys in the 4th quarter worth about $2,099,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Unisys by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unisys Company Profile (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

