United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $390.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $370.00 to $390.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $6.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $278.07.

United Rentals stock opened at $347.33 on Thursday. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $105.26 and a 12-month high of $348.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $323.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.41.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in United Rentals by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

