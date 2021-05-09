United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.71 Billion

Equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will announce $4.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Steel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.69 billion and the highest is $4.72 billion. United States Steel reported sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year sales of $16.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.63 billion to $16.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.37 billion to $15.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $293,211.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of X. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

X traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.85. 30,433,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,538,023. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

