United States Steel (NYSE:X) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.86

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $27.84, with a volume of 919600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

A number of research firms recently commented on X. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. On average, research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $529,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,913.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 2.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United States Steel by 77.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 287.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

