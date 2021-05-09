Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.76 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a sell rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $251.13.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $221.29 on Friday. Universal Display has a one year low of $137.30 and a one year high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.23, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.82.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

