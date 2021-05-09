Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $71.00. The stock had previously closed at $58.57, but opened at $54.88. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Universal Electronics shares last traded at $55.56, with a volume of 3,157 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $218,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,250 shares of company stock valued at $867,188 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEIC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 324,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 135,644 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 106,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.96. The company has a market capitalization of $696.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $156.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

