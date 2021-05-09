UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) and Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) and UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

2.1% of Credit Suisse Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Credit Suisse Group and UP Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Group 11.83% 8.32% 0.47% UP Fintech 6.71% 4.00% 0.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Credit Suisse Group and UP Fintech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Suisse Group 1 9 4 0 2.21 UP Fintech 0 0 1 0 3.00

UP Fintech has a consensus target price of $34.60, indicating a potential upside of 102.81%. Given UP Fintech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than Credit Suisse Group.

Volatility & Risk

Credit Suisse Group has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Credit Suisse Group and UP Fintech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Group $36.02 billion 0.71 $3.44 billion $1.33 7.81 UP Fintech $58.66 million 41.00 -$6.59 million N/A N/A

Credit Suisse Group has higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech.

Summary

UP Fintech beats Credit Suisse Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions. It also provides traditional and structured lending, payment, foreign exchange, capital goods leasing, merger and acquisition, syndication, structured finance, commodity trade finance, trade finance, structured trade finance, export finance, factoring, fund management and administration, fund design, custody, ship and aviation finance, securities, cash, and treasury services. In addition, the company offers asset management products; equity and debt underwriting, and advisory services; cash equities, equity derivatives, and convertibles, as well as prime services; and fixed income products, such as credit, securitized, macro, emerging markets, financing, structured credit, and other products. Further, it provides HOLT, a framework for assessing the performance of approximately 20,000 companies; and equity and fixed income research services. The company serves private and institutional clients; ultra-high-net-worth individuals, high-net-worth individuals, and affluent and retail clients; corporate clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, external asset managers, financial institutions, and commodity traders; and pension funds, hedge funds, governments, foundations and endowments, corporations, entrepreneurs, private individuals, financial sponsors, and sovereign clients. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of 338 offices and branches. The company was founded in 1856 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support. The company also provides asset management and wealth management; ESOP management; fund license application, product design, asset custody, transaction execution, and funding allocation; fund structuring and management; and IPO underwriting services. In addition, it offers market information, community engagement, investor education, and simulated trading services. UP Fintech Holding Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.