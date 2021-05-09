Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) versus Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Critical Review

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) and Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Upwork alerts:

60.3% of Upwork shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Leaf Group shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Upwork shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Leaf Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Upwork and Leaf Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $300.56 million 17.62 -$16.66 million ($0.15) -280.27 Leaf Group $154.96 million 1.97 -$26.84 million N/A N/A

Upwork has higher revenue and earnings than Leaf Group.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and Leaf Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork -8.42% -10.95% -6.11% Leaf Group -5.98% -25.95% -11.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Upwork and Leaf Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 1 6 0 2.86 Leaf Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Upwork currently has a consensus target price of $60.75, indicating a potential upside of 44.51%. Leaf Group has a consensus target price of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 3.92%. Given Upwork’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Upwork is more favorable than Leaf Group.

Risk and Volatility

Upwork has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leaf Group has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Upwork beats Leaf Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development. Its platform also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's platform offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with freelancers comprising communication and collaboration, time tracking, invoicing, and payment. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and internet escrow agency services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the wall art, home dÃ©cor, and tech and apparel accessories categories. It also provides SaatchiArt.com and its related art fair event brand, which is an online art gallery where a global community of artists exhibit and sell their original artwork directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Well+Good, a health and wellness media brand that offers journalistic approach to content; and Livestrong.com, a destination and action-oriented community, as well as mobile applications, such as MyPlate that monitor users' health, fitness, and life achievements. This segment also provides Hunker, a home design media site for enabling first-time homeowners enhance their homes with practical solutions, home tours, and design advice for people; and Only In Your State, a US-focused local attractions and review site, which highlights small businesses, hidden gems, and natural wonders for the audience. In addition, this segment offers content creation, traffic source, mobile application, and monetization services; and develops partner sites. It sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.