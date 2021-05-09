US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,171 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 459.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $40,145,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 40.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,398 in the last 90 days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE STZ opened at $240.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.53 and a 1-year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

