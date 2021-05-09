US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 31.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,565,472.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $52,144,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,090 shares of company stock worth $38,487,607 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

ENPH opened at $122.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.98. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 96.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

