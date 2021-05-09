US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $7,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,681,000 after buying an additional 129,511 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,851,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,904,000 after purchasing an additional 94,127 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Zillow Group by 733.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,630 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Zillow Group by 1,139.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 913,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,573,000 after acquiring an additional 839,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Z stock opened at $118.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of -60.48 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.12.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $12,036,947.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,987,202.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $685,416.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,106,985.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,714 shares of company stock valued at $76,067,653 over the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Z has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.