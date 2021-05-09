US Bancorp DE Has $7.68 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,991,000 after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,470,000 after purchasing an additional 759,374 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,219,000 after purchasing an additional 172,075 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,516,000 after purchasing an additional 722,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LPL Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,942,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LPLA. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.59.

LPL Financial stock opened at $156.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $159.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 476 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $64,931.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,581.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 25,294 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.11, for a total transaction of $3,442,766.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,250,448.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,493 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.