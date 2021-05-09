US Bancorp DE Trims Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,035,000. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,723,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter worth approximately $29,476,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,062,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,118,000 after acquiring an additional 152,367 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BL stock opened at $107.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.12.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $156,757.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,645.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $2,496,146.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,132 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,093 shares of company stock valued at $13,979,362. 13.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.09.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

